Maskless Walmart Shopper Tells Women Filming Him: ‘Lick My Ass! Why Don’t You Burn a Monument Down?’ (WATCH)

Right-wing Twitter users are praising a mask-less shopper shown in a viral video telling two women to “lick my ass” after they filmed him inside a Walmart store.

One Twitter user who appeared to be a supporter of President Donald Trump, Josh Lekach, wrote above the video, “I LOVE THIS GUY!”

One of the women began filming the bearded, heavyset man in a camouflage baseball cap after he went the wrong way down a paint aisle without a mask.

“Yeah, take a picture of me. Does that make you feel better? Why don’t you get a life, lady?” the man says in the video. “Going around, taking pictures of people. I feel so sorry for you.”

“Can you not follow the lines on the floor?” the woman responds. “The mayor has asked us all to wear masks, and look at you not wearing a mask.”

“Oh, dear lord,” the man says. “You people have made this thing so f–king political it’s unbelievable. You have accosted me in this store. There’s not a law that I’ve got to wear a mask, and if you’re gonna keep this up, maybe we’ll get the police department in here.”

I have a new hero pic.twitter.com/Nq7TgWbH7H — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) July 10, 2020

“Why don’t you call 911 then?” the woman responds.

At that point, the man turns around to find another woman filming him from the other direction.

“Oh God, another one, you people are like monkeys falling out of a tree,” the man says.

“No, you’re the monkey, dragging those knuckles like you haven’t evolved,” the first woman says.

“I’ll tell you what, y’all can lick my ass, how does that grab you?” the man says. “Why don’t you burn something down? Why don’t you burn a monument down or something?”

“Are you burning crosses?” the woman says.

“You people are f–kin’ idiots,” the man says, before appearing to tell the second woman, “Why don’t you stick it up your ass, you f–king bitch, how does that grab you?”

Yall can lick my ass!! Love it https://t.co/obXUyhDa9H — James Anderson (@JamesAn65726913) July 10, 2020

He adds that he doesn’t care if they post the video online “because I don’t live my life on the computer.”

“I know my friends. They’re at a phone number in my phone. You’ve got no friends because of the way you act,” he says, laughing heartily.

“Good luck with the virus,” the first woman says.

“Keep running your mouth, smart ass,” the man responds.

“I’d rather be a smart ass than a dumb one like you,” the woman says before walking away.

More right-wing reactions from Twitter below.

Love this guy. The cellphone recording brigade is so pathetic. — Imaginary Rulebook ⭕️ (@consvforbin) July 10, 2020

By turning fear into a virtue, the left is destroying this country from within. These people are psychopaths — Michael Plumley (@ThunderUp81) July 10, 2020

IF I wear a mask, it’s my Trump 2020 one or one with a message printed on it about how it’s a “placebo”. I figure if I’m going to be forced to strap something on my face, might as well make a statement. I got a high five the other day with my Trump one. — 🕰🌼 gretchen 🕰🌼 🇺🇸 (@lyatt_1941) July 10, 2020

😂😂😂 I cant believe this is our Country. A few Elites have played you for fools. Solution always was Hydroxychloriquine but bcs they have TDS they allowed tens of thousands of our Countrymen die to try to blame the deaths on Trump. Trump tried to save Lives. Lost Trillions $$$ — Stop & think (@stopanthinkalot) July 10, 2020