Trump ‘Fixer’ Michael Cohen Sues Bill Barr, Says Attorney General Sent Him to Jail to Protect President from Tell-All Book

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has filed a lawsuit with the help of the ACLU against Attorney General Bill Barr, alleging he was sent back to jail because he was trying to finish a tell-all book he is writing about his time “fixing” things for Donald Trump.

CNN reports: “In a court filing late Monday against the Attorney General William Barr, the head of the Bureau of Prisons and the warden at the Otisville, New York, federal prison, Cohen’s attorneys alleged that the Justice Department retaliated against Cohen for writing a book about the years he worked for Trump, violating his First Amendment right to free speech. The American Civil Liberties Union joined Cohen In the lawsuit.”

Says the complaint: “The First Amendment forbids Respondent from imprisoning Mr. Cohen in retaliation for drafting a book about the President and for seeking to publish that book soon. … The government’s effort to exercise prior restraint over Mr. Cohen’s book is only the latest in the Trump Administration’s efforts to censor speech that reflects negatively on Trump himself or his Administration.”