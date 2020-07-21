SF Giants’ Gabe Kapler is First MLB Manager to Take Knee During National Anthem: WATCH

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler became the first manager in Major League Baseball to take a knee during the National Anthem, along with several of the team’s players.

Several Giants, including Gabe Kapler, knelt for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/qMIkwOaFOn — KNBR (@KNBR) July 21, 2020

Kapler said that he conveyed his plans to his players earlier in the day: “I wanted them to know that I wasn’t pleased with the way our country has handled police brutality, and I told them I wanted to amplify their voices and I wanted to amplify the voice of the Black community and marginalized communities as well. So I told them that I wanted to use my platform to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with the way we’ve handled racism in our country. I wanted to demonstrate my dissatisfaction with our clear systemic racism in our country, and I wanted them to know that they got to make their own decisions, and we would respect and support those decisions. I wanted them to feel safe in speaking up.”