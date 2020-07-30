‘Move Over, Dr. Anthony Fauci’: Andy Cohen Celebrates Glory Holes as Latest Hero of COVID-19 Crisis (WATCH)

During Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, host Andy Cohen celebrated glory holes as “an emerging hero in the nightmare known as COVID-19.”

“Move over, Dr. Anthony Fauci, because I of course am talking about glory holes,” Cohen said, introducing the “Moment of Mazel” recipient.

“That’s right, glory holes,” he added. “If you haven’t heard, the Canadian government is echoing the New York City Department of Health’s recommendation that horny citizens use glory holes as a way to limit face-to-face contact and swapping saliva during sex. This is wild. Canada is saying, ‘Put your d–k in a glory hole.’ I didn’t say it; Canada said it.

“While we’re on the subject, glory holes aren’t just for banging. You can also use them for some good clean fun, as long as you wipe ’em down first. Just ask Judith Light,” Cohen said, before showing a clip of Light playing a game on his Bravo show last year, in which she had to identify an item she grabbed after reaching through a “glory hole.”

“You might think a hole is a hole, but this hole could save your life,” Cohen concluded.

Watch it via Instagram below.