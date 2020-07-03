New Ad Hammers Trump Over Russian Bounties Scandal: ‘This July 4th, Benedict Donald is America’s No. 1 Traitor’ (WATCH)

Vote Vets is out with a new ad attacking President Donald Trump over the Russian bounties scandal.

“For the 244 years since we declared our independence, one name has stood as the very definition of the word traitor to the U.S. military,” the ad’s narrator begins. “Benedict Arnold sold out our troops during our fight for freedom. He tried to sell West Point to the enemy before defecting to the other side.

“Now, there’s a new traitor sullying those hallowed Army grounds, and no one has betrayed those in uniform like Donald Trump,” the narrator continues, as the ad shows footage from the president’s recent commencement speech at West Point. “He consorts with a foreign enemy that puts bounties on the heads of American troops.

“He takes the words of Putin over the best American military intelligence,” the narrator says, as the ad shows a clip from Trump’s infamous remarks at Helsinki.

“To Donald Trump, Russian bounties on American troops is just another hoax,” the narrator says. “Some hoax. This July 4th, Benedict Arnold can step aside, because Benedict Donald is America’s No. 1 traitor.”

Within two hours, the ad had racked up more than half a million views on Twitter, and “Benedict Donald” was trending.

Watch it below.