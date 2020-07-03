Navarro: China ‘Spawned’ COVID-19 in a Lab, Then Sent Infected People to ‘Seed’ the U.S. (WATCH)

White House economic advisor Peter Navarro claimed Friday afternoon — without evidence — that the Chinese Communist Party “spawned” the novel coronavirus in a biological lab, then sent hundreds of thousands of infected citizens to “seed” COVID-19 in the U.S.

Navarro: They spawned the virus, they hid the virus, they send hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus pic.twitter.com/nda7cWghoj — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 3, 2020

“They spawned the virus. They hid the virus. They sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew,” Navarro told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. “The dateline is November. They spawned the virus, probably came out of the biological lab. For two months, they hid the virus from the world and the possibility of a pandemic, behind the shield of the World Health Organization. While they did that, they vacuumed up the world’s protective equipment, including 2 billion masks. While they were preventing any domestic travels from Wuhan to Beijing or Shanghai, locking down their transportation network, they freely sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationals on aircraft to go around the world. …They deliberately allowed Chinese nationals to come to the United States, Italy, and everywhere in between, who were infected, while they were locking down their own transportation network.”

Navarro: Everybody thought and this was a reasonable presumption, that come summer, the heat and humidity would get rid of the virus. It doesn’t look that way. This looks like a weaponized virus. pic.twitter.com/Wlk2ZsFU6u — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 3, 2020

Asked why COVID-19 is spiking in the U.S. but not other countries, which have gotten the virus under control, Navarro responded: “That’s a very interesting question, and it goes to the origins of the virus. When the virus came out, one of the other things the Chinese did, was not really divulge what the genome sequence actually was, so that we could get a handle on that. They basically scrubbed all those labs where this might have come out. Everybody thought, and this was a reasonable presumption, that the heat and humidity would get rid of the virus. It doesn’t look that way. This looks more like a weaponized virus.”

Here is Peter Navarro attacking Dr. Fauci and praising Dr. Birx. He goes on to suggest the lockdown killed more people through alcoholism, depression, and economic fallout pic.twitter.com/t1NAJz6ZK7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 3, 2020

Navarro also attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert.

