‘Are You Two a Couple of Fags?’ — Oklahoma Realtor Beaten Unconscious After Honking to Get Into Parking Space: WATCH

Christian Council, an Oklahoma City-area realtor was beaten unconscious last week by two people, identified as Amery Dickerson and Bennett Stone, who used anti-gay slurs as they hit him in the head.

Council said it was early Saturday morning when he arrived home with a friend and honked when he saw a car was blocking his parking space. the car moved and after he parked and got out two people approached him.

Council told KFOR: “My friend and I got out of my car. They were waiting behind my car, and when they saw us and saw what we looked like they said ‘oh are you two a couple of-‘ and they used a gay slur. … It was clear that when they could tell my friend and I were gay, or that we appeared to be gay, they knew they could do what they did to me.”

KFOR adds: “It’s not mentioned in the police report, but Christian says the couple was yelling slurs during the entire attack.”

Dickerson and Stone “were arrested for misdemeanor assault and battery, but were released without being booked into the county jail,” according to KFOR.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Council deal with his medical expenses.

An update to the GoFundMe reads: “Hi everyone, Christian also hopes to bring a civil case against his attackers, so we’ve increased the amount in hopes that we can raise money to cover legal fees. Any amount not used will go to a non profit that supports victims of hate crimes.”

Wrote Council on Facebook the day after the attack: “Last night I was attacked. As I was pulling into my parking lot, there were 4 people in a big truck parked in the middle of the road. I stopped and waited for a second, and then honked at them to move. After they finally moved, I drove around them and parked. They followed me and waited for me to get out of my car. Once I did, 2 of them beat me. Gay slurs were screamed at me while I was being beaten unconscious. I tried hard to fight back, but I was outnumbered. The 2 that beat me were a man and a woman. They punched, kneed, and kicked me until I was totally knocked out. Thankfully someone called the police and 2 of them were arrested. My body and head are wrecked. Bruises and swelling everywhere, and a concussion. I just got home from the hospital. I’ll be in pain for a while, but you know me. Nothing can keep me down for long.”