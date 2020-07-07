Senator John Kennedy: ‘Build a Fallout Shelter’ if Biden Wins the Presidency — WATCH

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) told Sean Hannity that Americans should build a fallout shelter if Joe Biden wins the presidency.

Said Kennedy: “Well, the vice president says he will transform America. He will. And the American people will pay a fearsome price. His foreign policy is hugs and hot cocoa for America’s enemies. If he’s elected, my advice to you is to build a fallout shelter.”

“Get the hell out,” said Hannity, over the senator’s words, asking him to repeat himself.

“Build a fallout shelter,” Kennedy continued. “You’ll need it. Weakness invites the wolves. His domestic policy, he wants you—he wants all of us to surrender our money and our freedom, every bit of it, to Washington.