Pete Buttigieg Announces ‘Trust’, His New Book: WATCH

Former South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg announced the publication of a new book, Trust, on Wednesday. The book is set for publication on October 6.

Said Buttigieg in a video post to social media: “I’ve been thinking a lot about the subject of trust. I believe our country faces a threefold crisis of trust: trust in our institutions, in each other, and, trust around the world, in America itself. Our democracy depends on high levels of trust, but social and political trust have been moving in the wrong direction.”

Wrote Liveright Publishing in the book’s synopsis: “Trust is the essential foundation of America’s democracy, asserts Pete Buttigieg, former presidential candidate and best-selling author of Shortest Way Home. In a century shaped by terrorism, financial collapse, Trumpist populism, global pandemic, and systemic racism, trust—in our government, corporations, experts, and, most tragically, in one another—has precipitously eroded and, for so many, never existed in the first place. Recognizing that we are now experiencing disastrous consequences, the former South Bend mayor offers a direct reckoning with the corruption of social responsibility, interweaving history, political philosophy, and affecting passages of memoir, offering a new outlook for how we can confront the next decade’s challenges by building accountability. In this urgent work, Buttigieg confirms his status as a visionary political thinker.”