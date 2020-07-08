Lawmaker Introduces ‘CAREN’ Act to Outlaw False Racially-Motivated 911 Calls

A San Francisco supervisor has introduced legislation that would outlaw racially-motivated 911 calls such as those made by various “Karens” around the country.

The legislation is appropriately named: The CAREN Act, which stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies. The bill would charge people who make false racially-biased emergency calls such as the one made by skincare CEO Lisa Alexander (seen above) in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood in early June.

Racist 911 calls are unacceptable that's why I'm introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies. #CARENact #sanfrancisco July 7, 2020

Today I joined as co-author of @shamannwalton's CAREN Act (Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act).



The CAREN Act makes it unlawful to fabricate false racially biased emergency reports.



Racist false reports put people in danger and waste resources. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) July 7, 2020

KRON reports: “The San Francisco ordinance was introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton. It’s similar to an ordinance made by a state assembly member in Oakland. That ordinance also results in consequences for racially or discriminatory-motivated 911 calls. During the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Walton said both measures are part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions.”