Lawmaker Introduces ‘CAREN’ Act to Outlaw False Racially-Motivated 911 Calls

A San Francisco supervisor has introduced legislation that would outlaw racially-motivated 911 calls such as those made by various “Karens” around the country.
The legislation is appropriately named: The CAREN Act, which stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies. The bill would charge people who make false racially-biased emergency calls such as the one made by skincare CEO Lisa Alexander (seen above) in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood in early June.
KRON reports: “The San Francisco ordinance was introduced by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton. It’s similar to an ordinance made by a state assembly member in Oakland. That ordinance also results in consequences for racially or discriminatory-motivated 911 calls. During the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Walton said both measures are part of a larger nationwide movement to address racial biases and implement consequences for weaponizing emergency resources with racist intentions.”