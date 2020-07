Political parodist Randy Rainbow heads under the sea to channel The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula the sea witch in his latest musical “interview” with Donald Trump.

“Your campaign kick-off rally in Oklahoma was a bomb,” Rainbow begins. “Miss Coronavirus is living her life thanks to your gross negligence. Your treasonous love affair with Putin was exposed once again. And your make-up looks like sh*t.

Americans are the poor unfortunate souls. Trump is just a…