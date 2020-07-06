‘Target Karen’ Obliterates Store’s Face Mask Display, Then Claims She’s White House Spokesperson: WATCH

A woman claiming to be a Trump and QAnon spokesperson filmed herself destroying an entire display of COVID-19 face masks at a Target store in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was identified as Melissa Rein Lively, who runs a PR company.

“Finally, we meet the end of the road,” she began, before proceed to rip every face mask off its hanger and throw them to the floor while continuing her tirade. “I’ve been looking forward to this sh*t all my f**king life. So Target, I’m not playing any more f**king games. This sh*t is fucking over. F*k this sh*t. No, I’m not doing it. This sh*t’s over. This sh*t’s over. This sh*t’s over.”

When Target employees tried to stop her, she snapped at them, saying, “You let everybody else do it, but I can’t do it because I’m a blond white woman?”

When the police arrived, “Target Karen” proclaimed that she was a spokesperson for QAnon and the White House.”

“Call Donald Trump and ask him if you don’t believe me.”

The police then arrested her as she screamed, “You’re doing this because I’m Jewish!”

…then she got arrested on IG Live saying she is a spokesperson for QAnon & the White House and to “call Donald Trump and ask him” because she can’t share any “classified information.” pic.twitter.com/Bg1OPaimUQ — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 5, 2020

Later, she recorded a video in a car.

“I got all the Nazi gold,” she said, showing off something she called the “crystal key.”