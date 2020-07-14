The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Reminds Us to Measure Our Lives in Love with Distanced ‘RENT’ Anthem: WATCH

The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus ensemble The Lollipop Guild recently recorded a socially distanced version of “Seasons of Love” from RENT. Enjoy.

Writes the SFGMC: “During the height of the AIDS epidemic, the men of SFGMC faced the crisis head on, raising awareness through music, becoming caregivers, clothing, feeding, and supporting hundreds of sick and dying gay men. They stood by bedsides and held their hands, comforting many of the scared and lonely dying men that had been abandoned by their families. “Seasons of Love”, from 1996’s musical RENT, talks about measuring life in love against the backdrop of HIV/AIDS. It reminds us that life is short and to cherish every minute. To celebrate, remember and measure our lives in love. A generation later, faced with escalating racial tensions, massive political division, and the coronavirus pandemic, the song’s meaning is more timely and relevant than ever.”