Governor Jared Polis Signs Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense, Making Colorado 11th State to Do So: WATCH

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill on Monday making Colorado the 11th state to ban the gay and trans panic legal defenses. Gay or trans panic defense is used to evade a murder charge when the offender uses the justification that he or she killed because of an unwanted sexual advance.

The Denver Post reports: “Polis signed a handful of other LBGTQ-friendly bills into law, including one simplifying the requirements for people younger than 18 to change the gender on their birth certificates. Another allows pharmacists to prescribe HIV-prevention medicationsand requires insurance carriers to cover them. By eliminating the need to visit a doctor, the bill is expected to increase access to such medications, including Truvada, especially in rural parts of the state.”