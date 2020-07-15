White Man Yelling Racist and Homophobic Slurs Freaks Out After Being Doused with Water Outside Sioux Falls Bar: WATCH

A white man who was yelling racist and homophobic slurs outside a bar in downtown Sioux Falls, South Dakota had a meltdown after someone doused him with water.

The Argus Leader reports: “[Police spokesman Sam] Clemens said the man was likely trying to incite a reaction from people, but said it’s best to ignore people who make comments like that or report it to police. ‘There’s probably not a whole lot of things we can do in a situation like that, but sometimes having officers come and talk to people is enough to maybe persuade them to go somewhere else,’ Clemens said. Police did not release the man’s name because he was not arrested. Officers have come into contact with the man before about similar issues, Clemens said.”

Wrote the witness who posted a video of the incident (post-dousing) to Facebook: “Sorry for the horrible language but this happening in Sioux Falls right now. Driving by calling everyone outside fa****s and n*****s. Got a bucket of water thrown on him and said he was assaulted. Let’s do better SF.”