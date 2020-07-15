Mary Trump Calls on President to ‘Resign’ in First Interview About New Book: ‘He is Utterly Incapable of Leading This Country’ — WATCH

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump gave the first interview about her new tell-all book to ABC News host George Stephanopoulos.

“This is not what he signed up for, if he even knows what he signed up for,” said Mary to Stephanopoulos. Asked what she’d say to him if she were in the Oval Office today, Mary replied, “resign.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "If you're in the Oval Office today, what would you tell [Pres. Trump]?"



Mary Trump: “Resign.”



Mary Trump told Stephanopoulos, “He is utterly incapable of leading this country, and it’s dangerous to allow him to do so. Based on what I have seen my entire adult life.”

Mary talked about watching Trump throughout her life: “I saw firsthand what focusing on the wrong things, elevating the wrong people can do — the collateral damage that can be created by allowing somebody to live their lives without accountability. And it is striking to see that continuing now on a much grander scale.”