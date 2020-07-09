Trump’s Taxes, Tulsa COVID Surge, Rudy Giuliani, Sacha Baron Cohen, Dan Patrick, Lincoln Project, Ruby Rose, Disney World, Timothée Chalamet, Katy Perry, Elton John: HOT LINKS

PARTIAL VICTORY: Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may see Trump’s financial records, denies Congress access for now. The information is part of a grand jury investigation, so the joint decisions probably dash the hopes of Trump opponents that the information will be available to the public before the election.
WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING?: Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge. “In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots.”
DEJA FLU: Officials Terrified That Trump’s Jacksonville Convention Will Be ‘Another Tulsa’
#GetMePPE: America is running short on masks, gowns and gloves. Again.
REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad
PRANKED: Rudy Giuliani called the NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen over prank interview
TORCHED: U.S. first lady Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia
DAN PATRICK RANT OF THE DAY: Texas’ GOP Lt. Gov. Says BLM Will Indoctrinate Students With Communism
SAN FRANCISCO: CAREN Act proposed to criminalize discriminatory 911 calls
LOVE WILL WIN: Thailand could become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex civil partnerships
‘QUEER ICON’: Celebrity Astrologer Walter Mercado Wanted Timothée Chalamet to Play in Him in His Biopic, Say ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Filmmakers
MASKED MAGIC: Disney World’s ‘welcome back’ reopening video is like post apocalyptic satire
‘BATWOMAN’: Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie On Her New Role
‘SMILE’: Katy Perry Proves She’s the Ultimate ‘Pop’ Star With Playful KP5 Album Cover Reveal
HIV/AIDS: Elton John says ‘racism and bigotry’ are hindering the fight. “We can achieve an AIDS-free generation in America—but only if we design a system of care that embraces Black people and marginalized communities, and tackles structural racism head-on.”
THURSDAY THIRST: Andrea Piras
