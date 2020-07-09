Trump’s Taxes, Tulsa COVID Surge, Rudy Giuliani, Sacha Baron Cohen, Dan Patrick, Lincoln Project, Ruby Rose, Disney World, Timothée Chalamet, Katy Perry, Elton John: HOT LINKS

PARTIAL VICTORY: Supreme Court says Manhattan prosecutor may see Trump’s financial records, denies Congress access for now. The information is part of a grand jury investigation, so the joint decisions probably dash the hopes of Trump opponents that the information will be available to the public before the election.

The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2020

WHO COULD HAVE SEEN THIS COMING?: Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge. “In the past few days, we’ve seen almost 500 new cases, and we had several large events just over two weeks ago, so I guess we just connect the dots.”

DEJA FLU: Officials Terrified That Trump’s Jacksonville Convention Will Be ‘Another Tulsa’

#GetMePPE: America is running short on masks, gowns and gloves. Again.

REPUBLICAN ANTI-TRUMP AD OF THE DAY: Lincoln Project offers list of GOP senators who ‘protect’ Trump in new ad

PRANKED: Rudy Giuliani called the NYPD on Sacha Baron Cohen over prank interview

TORCHED: U.S. first lady Melania Trump statue set on fire in Slovenia

Well that escalated quickly…



Statue of Melania Trump set on fire near her hometown in Slovenia. The statue was put up last year by an American Artist, it has now been removed. pic.twitter.com/vBFTjoe4Q6 — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) July 9, 2020

DAN PATRICK RANT OF THE DAY: Texas’ GOP Lt. Gov. Says BLM Will Indoctrinate Students With Communism

Lt Gov Dan Patrick warns that Black Lives Matters is indoctrinating children with communism and will "turn them against their own parents" pic.twitter.com/IloOutyoqH — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) July 9, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO: CAREN Act proposed to criminalize discriminatory 911 calls

Racist 911 calls are unacceptable that's why I'm introducing the CAREN Act at today’s SF Board of Supervisors meeting. This is the CAREN we need. Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies. #CARENact #sanfrancisco — Shamann Walton (@shamannwalton) July 7, 2020

LOVE WILL WIN: Thailand could become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex civil partnerships

‘QUEER ICON’: Celebrity Astrologer Walter Mercado Wanted Timothée Chalamet to Play in Him in His Biopic, Say ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Filmmakers

MASKED MAGIC: Disney World’s ‘welcome back’ reopening video is like post apocalyptic satire



‘BATWOMAN’: Ruby Rose Congratulates Javicia Leslie On Her New Role

‘SMILE’: Katy Perry Proves She’s the Ultimate ‘Pop’ Star With Playful KP5 Album Cover Reveal

HIV/AIDS: Elton John says ‘racism and bigotry’ are hindering the fight. “We can achieve an AIDS-free generation in America—but only if we design a system of care that embraces Black people and marginalized communities, and tackles structural racism head-on.”

THURSDAY THIRST: Andrea Piras