Tucker Carlson Whines That Matt Drudge Has Turned Against Trump, is Now a Member of the ‘Woke’ Left: WATCH

Tucker Carlson on Friday night expressed great concern that conservative news icon Matt Drudge had turned against the Republican Party, accusing Drudge of being a member of the “woke” left.

Said Carlson in an intro to an interview with Drudge biographer Matthew Lysiak: “For decades Matt Drudge was one of the most influential figures in conservative journalism. His self-title Drudge Report broke news and set priorities in digital media. Republican presidential candidates made wooing the famously secret Drudge a high priority. And for several of them, including Donald Trump, it paid off big. If you’ve seen The Drudge Report recently you know that it has changed dramatically, 180 degrees. Matt Drudge is now firmly a man of the progressive left. At times his site is indistinguishable from The Daily Beast or any other ‘woke’ propaganda outlets posing as a news company. Many of Drudge’s readers have fled to Revolver News which has begun to fill the void he has left. The question remains, what happened to Matt Drudge?”

Carlson ended the interview by asking Lysiak about rumors Drudge had become close to Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. The feed then dropped.

In related news, earlier this year it was reported that Billy Eichner had joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment about the Clinton-Lewinsky impeachment scandal, and would play Drudge, who broke the news of the White House affair.