Billy Eichner to Play Matt Drudge in Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Crime Story: Impeachment’

Billy Eichner has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story: Impeachment about the Clinton-Lewinsky impeachment scandal, and will play reporter Matt Drudge, who broke the news of the White House affair.

Lewinsky is serving as one of the producers on the series.

THR reported in August: ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story will star frequent Murphy muse Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp; Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird, Booksmart, FX’s What We Do in the Shadows) as Lewinsky; and Annaleigh Ashford (season two of ACS, Masters of Sex) as Paula Jones. Sarah Burgess penned the script for the season, which is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s best-seller A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. It is the same book that Murphy optioned in January 2017 and later had second thoughts about telling Lewinsky’s story.’

Murphy had previously scrapped the idea of doing a series on the Lewinsky scandal.

Murphy told Lewinsky why at a Hollywood party, according to a 2018 report from THR: “I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do. If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.’”