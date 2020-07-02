Trump Surrogate Herman Cain Hospitalized with COVID-19 After Ignoring CDC Guidelines at Tulsa Rally

Herman Cain, the former GOP presidential candidate who now co-chairs Black Voices for Trump, is hospitalized with COVID-19.

We are sorry to announce that Herman Cain has tested positive for COVID-19, and is currently receiving treatment in an Atlanta-area hospital.



Please keep him, and all who are battling this virus, in your prayers.



Our full statement appears below. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/lDRW7Rla4e — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 2, 2020

The above statement was posted on Cain’s Twitter account 12 days after the former Godfather’s Pizza executive attended President Donald Trump’s June 20 MAGA rally in Tulsa.

CNN reports: Cain, a contributor for conservative media outlet Newsmax, was hospitalized Wednesday “after he had development symptoms serious enough that he required hospitalization” and was informed Monday that he tested positive for the virus. “Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert,” according to the statement released Thursday. “We honestly have no idea where he contracted it. I realize people will speculate about the Tulsa rally, but Herman did a lot of traveling the past week, including to Arizona where cases are spiking. I don’t think there’s any way to trace this to the one specific contact that caused him to be infected. We’ll never know,” Dan Calabrese, who has been editor of HermanCain.com since 2012, said Thursday in a post on Cain’s website.

Cain, a 74-year-old cancer survivor, posted a photo of himself (below) at the Tulsa rally in which he and others appeared to be ignoring CDC social-distancing guidelines.

In another tweet on Wednesday, Cain shared a story about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem saying there will be no social distancing at Trump’s upcoming Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore.

“Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!” Cain wrote.