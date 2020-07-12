Singer-Songwriter Wrabel Drops Queer Coming of Age Anthem with Kesha: LISTEN

Out singer-songwriter Wrabel has released “since i was young”, a collaboration with Kesha.

Said Wrabel: “Kesha is like a sister to me. She’s changed my life and changed the way I want to create and showed me what it means to be an artist and what it means to celebrate life, for all of its ups and downs and all-arounds. This song was basically just a conversation on that. It’s rare to get to work with someone that’s seen you as so many things and in so many phases. From drunk and sad, to sober and still sad, to sober and in-love and happy.”

LYRICS:

Nobody knows what it means

You just go and you hope that you’ll grow, that’s life

My whole life philosophy

Oh it changes with the tide

I was like sixteen

Smoking a cigarette for the first time

Trying so hard to impress some guy

Or some girl

I forget

Twenty-nine

I never thought I’d be twenty-nine

The years just follow me

Some nights I still don’t understand it

Since I was young

I always tried to cover up

Who I was and who I loved

Then I got older

Since I was young

I always thought that twenty-five

Would be the last year of my life

Then I got sober

And now I’m more myself than I ever was

I’m happier than I ever was

And I’ve learned to let someone love me for me

Oh since I was young

Always been the weird one out

Fucking up that little town

And I’ve been this way since I was young

Babe, ain’t it so bitter-sweet

Knowing all of the beautiful things will go?

So I wanna feel this shit deep

Every feeling, every heartbreak, every high and every low

I was like eighteen

City of Angels, drinking codeine

Swear I saw a demon in my back-seat

Oh those Laurel Canyon nights

Now I’m twenty-nine

I never thought I’d be still alive

Someone’s watching out for me

Maybe I’ll never understand it

Since I was young

I always tried to cover up

Who I was and who I loved

Then I got older

Since I was young

I always thought that twenty-five

Would be the last year of my life

Then I got sober

And now I’m more myself than I ever was

I’m happier than I ever was

And I’ve learned to let someone love me for me

Oh since I was young

Always been the weird one out

Fucking up that little town

And I’ve been this way since I was young

Since I was young

Me, I’m still me, I’m still me

Who I was, who I’ve been, who I’ll always be

Since I was young

Since I was young

Yeah, yeah

Since I was young, since I was young, since I was young

Since I was young