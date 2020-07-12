Singer-Songwriter Wrabel Drops Queer Coming of Age Anthem with Kesha: LISTEN

Out singer-songwriter Wrabel has released “since i was young”, a collaboration with Kesha.
Said Wrabel: “Kesha is like a sister to me. She’s changed my life and changed the way I want to create and showed me what it means to be an artist and what it means to celebrate life, for all of its ups and downs and all-arounds. This song was basically just a conversation on that. It’s rare to get to work with someone that’s seen you as so many things and in so many phases. From drunk and sad, to sober and still sad, to sober and in-love and happy.”
LYRICS:
Nobody knows what it means
You just go and you hope that you’ll grow, that’s life
My whole life philosophy
Oh it changes with the tide
I was like sixteen
Smoking a cigarette for the first time
Trying so hard to impress some guy
Or some girl
I forget
Twenty-nine
I never thought I’d be twenty-nine
The years just follow me
Some nights I still don’t understand it
Since I was young
I always tried to cover up
Who I was and who I loved
Then I got older
Since I was young
I always thought that twenty-five
Would be the last year of my life
Then I got sober
And now I’m more myself than I ever was
I’m happier than I ever was
And I’ve learned to let someone love me for me
Oh since I was young
Always been the weird one out
Fucking up that little town
And I’ve been this way since I was young
Babe, ain’t it so bitter-sweet
Knowing all of the beautiful things will go?
So I wanna feel this shit deep
Every feeling, every heartbreak, every high and every low
I was like eighteen
City of Angels, drinking codeine
Swear I saw a demon in my back-seat
Oh those Laurel Canyon nights
Now I’m twenty-nine
I never thought I’d be still alive
Someone’s watching out for me
Maybe I’ll never understand it
Since I was young
I always tried to cover up
Who I was and who I loved
Then I got older
Since I was young
I always thought that twenty-five
Would be the last year of my life
Then I got sober
And now I’m more myself than I ever was
I’m happier than I ever was
And I’ve learned to let someone love me for me
Oh since I was young
Always been the weird one out
Fucking up that little town
And I’ve been this way since I was young
Since I was young
Me, I’m still me, I’m still me
Who I was, who I’ve been, who I’ll always be
Since I was young
Since I was young
Yeah, yeah
Since I was young, since I was young, since I was young
Since I was young