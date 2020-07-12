‘Radio Host Karen’ Harasses City Landscaping Workers for Speaking Spanish: WATCH

Diana Ploss, a New Hampshire radio host, filmed herself harassing a group of Nashua landscaping workers because she heard them speaking Spanish to one another.

“Are you speaking English?” Ploss yelled at the workers. “It is America. English. English. English. Is anybody here illegal?”

When confronted by a man about the harassment, Ploss grilled him: “They should be speaking English. Are they illegal aliens? Do they not speak the language? Why do you care? I’m not talking to you.”

“Because you’re harassing them,” the man replied, before Ploss questioned him about why he was wearing a mask.

“Because there’s a global pandemic going on,” the man replied.

“Okay, so this guy decided he’s gonna come over here and be a social justice warrior,” Ploss said. “Because he’s a black man. He’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman … white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work, in Spanish.

Ploss has a radio show on WSMN Nashua. There is a petition for her to be removed form their lineup.

Ploss posted “I’m not backing down” to her Facebook on Saturday night after her video went viral.