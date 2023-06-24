Kesha and producer Dr. Luke settle long-running defamation lawsuit

Published by

Socialite Life

Kesha and Dr. Luke have settled their long-running legal battle and released a joint statement about resolving the latter's defamation lawsuit. “Only God knows what happened that night,” Kesha's statement reads. “As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened. I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one. I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.” Luke adds, “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005, I am absolutely certain that nothing happened. I never drugged…

Read More