Because 2020: ‘Very Rare, Very Dangerous’ Twin Hurricanes Expected in Gulf of Mexico Next Week

The National Weather Service is predicting that two hurricanes, Laura and Marco, could both arrive in the Gulf of Mexico during the same period next week.

USA Today reports: If that forecast holds true, it would be the first time in recorded history that two hurricanes muscled through the Gulf’s warm waters simultaneously, according to Colorado State University researcher Phil Klotzbach. It could also be another record breaker for 2020 with the potential for seven tropical cyclone landfalls in the continental U.S. before the end of August. … This hurricane season has lived up to forecasts that called for above-normal activity. The Climate Prediction Center’s most recent estimate was for up to 25 named storms, which would require using the Greek alphabet.

More from the Weather Channel: Throughout the Atlantic Basin, from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea to the coast of West Africa, it’s common, particularly during the peak of the hurricane season, for multiple storms and hurricanes to be in progress. … However, there was one documented case of two mainland U.S. landfalls happening at the exact same time, and in the Gulf of Mexico, no less. On Sept. 5, 1933, a Category 3 hurricane made landfall at Brownsville, Texas. At the same hour, 12 a.m. ET, a tropical storm moved ashore at Cedar Key, Florida, according to Colorado State University tropical scientist Phil Klotzbach. … So we may witness something exceedingly rare in the U.S. next week. Perhaps it will be yet another oddity to add to the list for 2020.

It’s potentially unprecedented, and #Totally2020: two hurricanes impacting the Gulf Of Mexico early next week‼️Now is the time to prepare, and trust @weatherchannel to keep you fully informed on track, intensity, flood threat, etc. #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/k1D7Rax6QQ — Justin Michaels (@JMichaelsNews) August 21, 2020

The shortest time between two separate #hurricane landfalls to hit the United States (not including overseas territories) is 23 hours between the Treasure Coast Hurricane and the Cuba/Brownsville Hurricane on September 4-5, 1933. #Hanna #Douglas pic.twitter.com/8dNqxD6E5j July 27, 2020

Since weather records began in 1851, there has never been two simultaneous hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.



Of course, this being 2020, that's now the forecast for Monday. The names would be Laura and Marco.



We are in a climate emergency. https://t.co/aod6hSoDC3 — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) August 21, 2020

