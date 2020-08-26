AOC Endorses Gay Massachusetts Congressional Candidate Alex Morse in Battle Against Longtime Incumbent Richard Neal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) PAC Courage to Change endorsed gay congressional candidate and Holyoke, Massachusetts mayor Alex Morse on Tuesday. Morse is challenging longtime Democratic incumbent Richard Neal in a primary campaign that has been fraught with anti-LGBTQ smears against Morse allegedly coordinated by state Democratic officials. Neal is one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress, an ally of Nancy Pelosi, and the chair of the Ways and Means Committee.

Said Morse in a statement: “When Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took on her own entrenched incumbent in 2018, she changed public service for the better, further inspiring me and so many others to fight for our districts and empower those who have long been forgotten. I am honored to have the congresswoman’s Courage to Change in our corner, and it will be the honor of my life to bring the people alongside me to Washington.”

The NYT adds: “Although Ms. Ocasio-Cortez initially suggested she would support a wide range of progressives taking on entrenched incumbents, she has been careful about which lawmakers she has chosen to focus on.”