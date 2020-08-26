Stephen Colbert Unloads on Falwell’s Cuck Affair, Shares Photo of Trump Shaking Hands with Pool Boy: WATCH

Stephen Colbert offered some commentary on Jerry and Becki Falwell’s cuck tryst with pool boy Giancarlo Granda on Tuesday night.

“I am not here to kink shame,” said Colbert. “I believe whatever happens between consenting adults is perfectly fine, and I believe Jerry Falwell Jr. wants to watch them from the corner of the room. What I don’t dig is hypocrisy. While carrying on with this pool boy, Falwell was still president of a university whose code of conduct says ‘sexual relations outside of a biblically-ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University.'”

But more disturbing to Colbert were Donald Trump’s ties to the story, and former Trump fixer Michael Cohen’s claim that he helped bury photos for Falwell Jr. before the evangelical leader backed Trump in the 2016 election.

“Hmm, sounds like blackmail,” said Colbert, showing a photo of the president shaking hands with Granda. “In fact, here’s Donald Trump shaking the hand of the pool boy. And, no surprise, Falwell is watching.”