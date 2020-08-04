Nashville Restaurant to Press Assault Charges Against COVID Rule-Defying ‘Bedazzled’ Bachelorette Party Attendee Who Coughed on Manager: WATCH

Mikey Corona, who owns Nashville restaurant Mockingbird with his husband Brian Riggenbach, says he plans to press charges after a bachelorette attendee deliberately coughed on his manager when she was was told it was against the city’s COVID regulations to join two tables together.

WKRN reports: “He said the woman coughed three times while directing the cough with her hand toward his employee. He said the group of 10 stomped out after not being allowed to move their tables together, a violation of the current Phase Two health orders. Additionally, some in the bachelorette party refused to wear a mask, he said, but coughing on his employee elevated the disruption to another level.”

Said Corona to WKRN: “It was intentional, it was malice, it was not done in any sort of accidental way. We knew exactly what that meant. That’s the equivalent of spitting on somebody or slapping somebody, let alone during the pandemic. … You know we are all about fun in this town, but when you come in with your bedazzled cowboy boots and you stomp on us like we are a mat that’s not ok. That’s where you have to draw the line because we are also human and you should respect that first and foremost.”

Corona says the manager is now quarantined until she gets tested.