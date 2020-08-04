The Federalist, Ellen DeGeneres, TikTok, Jeffrey Epstein, Supermarket Sweep, ‘Ratched’, St. Louis Cardinals: HOT LINKS

HURRICANE ISAIAS. Drone video shows aftermath of Hurricane Isaias on Oak Island, North Carolina, with some streets buried in more than a foot of sand.

ILLEGAL. Census Bureau to finish data collection early in line with Trump’s orders: “The Census Bureau said late on Monday that it would finish collecting data for the decennial count next month and work to deliver population tallies to President Donald Trump that meet his constitutionally questionable order to exclude undocumented immigrants for the purpose of congressional apportionment.”

NO MATTER WHAT. Portia de Rossi is sticking by Ellen’s side…

DEGENERES. She thinks “it’s a privilege to work for her and be around her…“

THE REPLACEMENT. James Corden said not to be under consideration for Ellen’s daytime slot, but these four stars might be.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS. 13 members test positive for COVID: “Seven players and six staff members from the St. Louis Cardinals have tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week, prompting the MLB to postpone the team’s upcoming four-game series against the Detroit Tigers.”

TIKTOK. China accuses Trump administration of theft: “Trump said he would be open to allowing a US company to buy TikTok, albeit with the unusual caveat that any deal would have to include a “substantial amount of money” coming to the US Treasury. Washington State-based Microsoft (MSFT) has emerged as a potential buyer, and has said it is pursuing a purchase. … The state-run newspaper China Daily, for example, dismissed a potential sale of the app as a ‘smash and grab’ raid orchestrated by the US government.”

MAR-A-LAGO. New book reveals Jeffrey Epstein was a member, despite Trump’s denials. “Previously reported court records state that Trump banned Epstein from visiting the club for an alleged sexual assault on a girl,” he explained. “We were told the young woman was the daughter of a member and Trump kicked his friend out to protect Mar-a-Lago’s brand. Because the club’s membership is a closely guarded secret, no one has known the full extent of Epstein’s ties to Mar-a-Lago until our reporting.”

FLORIDA. Five people who attended meeting with Governor Ron DeSantis test positive for COVID-19: “The July 27 meeting at a Bonita Springs hotel brought together 60 people from across the state, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Corrections Secretary Mark Inch, incoming House Speaker Chris Sprowls and sheriffs from various parts of Florida.”

MICHIGAN. Republican state senator who sought to repeal mask order tests positive for COVID-19: “Tom Barrett has been a vocal critic of Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and sponsored a bill to repeal the 1945 law Whitmer has used to maintain a state of emergency related to the coronavirus. The state of emergency allows Whitmer to issue emergency orders to restrict business operations and require the wearing of masks in public places.”

THE FEDERALIST. Conservative newspaper’s funder revealed to be major Trump donor Dick Uihlein: “Critics have asked who is funding the site, since ad revenue alone wouldn’t be enough to sustain its staff of 14 and political websites often rely on wealthy donors for support. The Federalist has not disclosed its supporters, leading to criticism that it is not being transparent about its agenda. But according to two people with knowledge of its finances, one of its major backers is Dick Uihlein, the Midwestern packing supply magnate and Trump donor who has a history of giving to combative, hard-right candidates, like Roy S. Moore of Alabama, who make many Republicans squeamish.”

