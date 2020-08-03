Unauthorized Boat Flying ‘Trump’ Flag Encroaches on SpaceX ‘Dragon’ Capsule After Sunday Splashdown: WATCH

Sunday’s historic return to Earth by NASA astronauts Robert L. Behnken and Douglas G. Hurley in the SpaceX Dragon capsule off the coast of Pensacola was marred by a number of private boats that had come too close to the craft after it splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico.

One of the boats was flying a Trump 2020 flag.

Congrats to the Space X crew landing safely despite the huge security breaches. Check out the boat with the Trump 2020 flag cruising by. pic.twitter.com/YoZUZfMQdF August 2, 2020

The NYT reports: “A Coast Guard spokesman said on Sunday that an 87-foot patrol boat was deployed to the area four hours before the splashdown to try to discourage boaters from approaching the capsule. A 45-foot response boat was also sent there. The Coast Guard warned boaters to stay clear of the area in a radio broadcast two hours before the splashdown, said the spokesman, Petty Officer Third Class John Michelli.”

Quite the crowd in the vicinity of Crew Dragon as the main recovery ship approaches. #Demo2 pic.twitter.com/D0MwhT3GCn August 2, 2020

The US Coast Guard released a statement about the many boaters that had encroached on the capsule after splashdown, saying the area of the splashdown was out of its legal jurisdiction.