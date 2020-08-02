NASA Astronauts Return from ISS: WATCH LIVE

NASA Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are set to return to Earth after 62 days int the International Space Station. They’ll make their return aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida currently set for approximately 2:48 p.m. EDT.

Deadline reports: “On Saturday, the Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station at 7:35 p.m. ET after more than two months of docked operations in orbit. The spacecraft, now named Dragon Endeavour, will perform a six-minute departure phasing burn at 1:48 a.m. ET to achieve the proper orbital path for landing.”