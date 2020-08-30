One Dead After Caravan of Armed Trump Supporters Descends on Portland: VIDEOS

A caravan of armed Trump supporters gathered and drove into Portland, Oregon on Sunday night, spraying pepper spray, shooting paintballs, and inciting violence that led to at least one man’s death.
The Oregonian reports: “Portland police said the man was shot around 8:45 p.m. near Southwest Third Avenue and Alder Street. The agency did not say whether the incident was related to the demonstrations. A photo from the scene showed the man wearing a hat with a Patriot Prayer logo. The far-right group has been at the center of multiple Portland demonstrations that often culminate in violent clashes. … Various scuffles between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters had broken out in the hours since a vehicle rally in support of President Donald Trump, which began in near Clackamas Town Center, reached Portland. Organizers of the event encouraged demonstrators to come armed, but not carry their firearms openly. The fatal shooting occurred after most of the Trump caravan had left downtown.”
Said Portland police in a statement: “Homicide detectives are aware of videos circulating on social media that show the shooting. It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting. If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives. “
This tweet thread from NYT correspondent Mike Baker is a good summation of the events that took place: