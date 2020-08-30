One Dead After Caravan of Armed Trump Supporters Descends on Portland: VIDEOS

A caravan of armed Trump supporters gathered and drove into Portland, Oregon on Sunday night, spraying pepper spray, shooting paintballs, and inciting violence that led to at least one man’s death.

I'm out in the Portland suburbs, where hundreds of Trump supporters are gathering for an event. They say they will be driving into Portland later tonight. pic.twitter.com/NUHy5e4TnP — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

The Oregonian reports: “Portland police said the man was shot around 8:45 p.m. near Southwest Third Avenue and Alder Street. The agency did not say whether the incident was related to the demonstrations. A photo from the scene showed the man wearing a hat with a Patriot Prayer logo. The far-right group has been at the center of multiple Portland demonstrations that often culminate in violent clashes. … Various scuffles between pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters had broken out in the hours since a vehicle rally in support of President Donald Trump, which began in near Clackamas Town Center, reached Portland. Organizers of the event encouraged demonstrators to come armed, but not carry their firearms openly. The fatal shooting occurred after most of the Trump caravan had left downtown.”

Said Portland police in a statement: “Homicide detectives are aware of videos circulating on social media that show the shooting. It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting. If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives. “

This tweet thread from NYT correspondent Mike Baker is a good summation of the events that took place:

The event hasn't officially begun, but it's already tense. A Trump supporter just pulled off his coat, ready to fight. pic.twitter.com/iECkockFIM — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

Some of the BLM crowd is leaving. The Trump crowd is following them. pic.twitter.com/3xoTbxLatT — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

With the usual caveat that I'm terrible at crowd estimates, I'd say about 1,000 people are here throughout the parking lot right now and maybe like 1 million flags.



The current plan is to drive into Portland as a huge caravan at 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/gJdiuDAKjk — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 29, 2020

The caravan is headed out, but there is still some tension at the starting area. Some spitting and a guy menacing people with a baseball bat pic.twitter.com/SE6ilpVjcs — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

It appears there are some people spotting on the rooftop across the street pic.twitter.com/gHJMBJ5bcV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Some of the caravan is headed right into downtown. Some protesters yelling from the sidewalks. pic.twitter.com/v7oLcyb6Tr — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Drivers going west all have Trump flags. Drivers going north are flipping them all off. pic.twitter.com/IzzawvDu2H — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Some fighting in the street pic.twitter.com/ILgPPlQfLF — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Clashes. Trump people unload paintballs and pepper spray. They shot me too. pic.twitter.com/PwU5pZMLnV — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

Police make an arrest pic.twitter.com/hA3up0cwS2 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

These two people started fighting and then decided they were friends or something pic.twitter.com/TvFaTKNbMv — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020

WARNING: Graphic images here, and I'm only including some lower-res images in the tweet.@SmileItsNathan was on scene when the fatal Portland shooting happened. Here are some images. More in the link and (warning again) they are higher resolution there.https://t.co/ziLgT3SI0B pic.twitter.com/meX5TGXs9k — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 30, 2020