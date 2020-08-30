Christian Crowdfunding Site Raises $224,000 (and Counting) for Kenosha Killer

A fundraiser on the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo has raised more than $224,000 for the defense of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, a pro-police activist, was charged with first-degree murder after two people were killed and one wounded amid protests Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake.

ICYMI: Kenosha Sheriff Lies About Watching Jacob Blake Shooting; Police Chief Defends Officers Who Allowed 17-Year-Old Shooter to Walk Right By Them: WATCH

A paragraph on the Christian fundraiser reads: “Kyle Rittenhouse just defended himself from a brutal attack by multiple members of the far-leftist group ANTIFA – the experience was undoubtedly a brutal one, as he was forced to take two lives to defend his own. Now, Kyle is being unfairly charged with murder 1, by a DA who seems determined only to capitalize on the political angle of the situation. The situation was clearly self-defense, and Kyle and his family will undoubtedly need money to pay for the legal fees. Let’s give back to someone who bravely tried to defend his community.”

The fundraiser also bears the “Blue Lives Matter” flag.