College Trombonist Brings His Instrument to Battle Against MAGA Cultist, Becomes Hero: WATCH

Trey Hogan, a freshman trombonist at the University of South Carolina, has become a hero on campus after bringing his instrument to battle against a homophobic “Black Lives Matter” opponent and MAGA cultist who was spewing hate.

A racist came to University of South Carolina so @Trombro7 played his trombone every time the racist opened his mouth….btw great job by the students wearing masks 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/9xishMtztK pic.twitter.com/BwYvRoMZn8 — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) August 22, 2020

In a viral video, Hogan is seen drowning out the words of the Trump supporter with his slide trombone.

Hogan told news media: “I just had the idea to drown his sound out with mine, so I got my trombone and … I was kind of hesitant at first, but then everyone supported it. He was saying some pretty hateful stuff, and I just didn’t agree with any of it. I didn’t really expect so many people to react the way they did but it feels really good, and it feels really nice to know that people are so supportive of what I did and they want to show their support to me.”

Bob Caslen, the President of the University, praised Hogan for “peacefully” voicing his opposition to the cultist.

The demonstrator on Greene St. today may have a constitutional right to be there & say what he wants, but his words do not reflect the values & principles of our university. I applaud our @UofSC students who peacefully voiced their opposition to the hate he was spewing. — Bob Caslen (@Bob_Caslen) August 21, 2020

Hogan was also interviewed by ABC News: