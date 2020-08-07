Covidiot Kevin Peels Up Social-Distancing Stickers in Viral Video: ‘I’m Here to Liberate the People!’ (WATCH)

Viral video shows a “Kevin” scraping social-distancing stickers from the floor of a drug store in Niagara Falls, Canada, on Monday.

Sandor Ligetfalvy used a paint scraper to peel up the stickers at a Shoppers Drug Mart, while two friends apparently filmed him.

“I scrape for justice, I scrape for freedom,” Ligetfalvy sings at one point in the video, to the tune of Peter, Paul and Mary’s “If I Had a Hammer.”

“Get out of my store, now,” a woman who appears to be a manager yells at Ligetfalvy, as workers attempt to put their feet on the stickers to prevent him from removing them.

“Enough is enough!” Ligetfalvy says in the video, urging employees to call the police.

“I’m not here to cause violence,” he says after employees note that he’s carrying a knife-like object. “I’m here to liberate the people!”

After muttering something about the World Health Organization, he declares: “We need some pushback now or there will be pushback never. So we’re not playing around anymore, we’re scraping for freedom!”

The manager directs employees to call 911 and lock the doors, ordering customers out of the store.

Ligetfalvy told the Niagara Falls Review he decided to peel up the stickers after a recent visit to the store following the birth of his son, because he felt the “psychology of fear” gripping everyone.

“What are we doing to our society when we’re promoting fear everywhere we go?” he said. “I’m tired of having to go to a store — which used to be a type of therapy — and now it’s a type of trauma.”

He called peeling up the stickers “unvandalism,” not vandalism.

“The corporate world vandalized our psychologies and we need to push back,” he said.

Shortly after leaving the store, Ligetfalvy was arrested and charged with mischief, as well as violating Niagara’s mask mandate.

Watch below.