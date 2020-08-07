Georgia High School Reverses Suspension of Student Who Posted Viral Images: BREAKING

The photo Hannah Watters posted on Twitter.

Amid national outcry, administrators reportedly have reversed their decision to suspend a 15-year-old student who shared viral images from inside her reopened Georgia high school this week.

“This morning my school called and they have deleted my suspension. To everyone supporting me, I can’t thank you enough. If I’m not responding it’s because my life has been somewhat crazy the past few days. Once again thank you,” the student, Hannah Watters, wrote Friday morning on Twitter. “To be 100% clear, I can go back to school on Monday. I couldn’t have done this without all the support, thank you.”

On Tuesday, Hannah posted a photo and video showing students packed into hallways at North Paulding High School, with no social distancing and few masks. Watters received a five-day out of school suspension, under a policy that bars students from using social media during the day or using recording devices without the permission of an administrator. According to BuzzFeed News, she was one of two students suspended.

Day two at North Paulding High School. It is just as bad. We were stopped because it was jammed. We are close enough to the point where I got pushed multiple go to second block. This is not ok. Not to mention the 10% mask rate. pic.twitter.com/JKbGYqG9RS August 4, 2020

This is what it looks like even with split dismissal. pic.twitter.com/erCA2lhOUb — hannah (@ihateiceman) August 4, 2020

“I was concerned for the safety of everyone in that building and everyone in the county because precautions that the CDC and guidelines that the CDC has been telling us for months now, weren’t being followed,” Hannah told CNN. “I’d like to say this is some good and necessary trouble. My biggest concern is not only about me being safe, it’s about everyone being safe because behind every teacher, student and staff member, there is a family, there are friends, and I would just want to keep everyone safe.”

