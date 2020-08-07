As Virus Rages and Stimulus Stalls, Trump Heads to Bedminster for a Weekend of Golf

As the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 160,000, and with 6 million at risk of being unable to pay their bills due to expiring federal unemployment benefits, President Donald Trump headed to his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey on Thursday for a three-day weekend.

NJ.com reports: “Trump arrived at Morristown Airport at 9:21 p.m., and his Bedminster golf club at 9:32 p.m., according to White House pool reports. … Trump is expected to depart on Sunday following a fundraiserat a private house in Deal.”

There are no public events on Trump’s schedule for Friday. More from Twitter below.

Here’s Trump’s public schedule for today at his Bedminster golf club. (Public schedules don’t include all of a president’s activities.) pic.twitter.com/F2BWA6WPb6 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 7, 2020

At this writing, no public or press events today on Pres Trump's schedule as he spends the weekend at his NJ golf club. He will have some fundraising events. By my count, it's his 21st visit to Bedminster and will bring his number of days there to 92. August 7, 2020

Air Force One touches down in Morristown, NJ for President Trump’s three-day weekend at his Bedminster club.



He ignored shouted questions about stalled congressional COVID talks pic.twitter.com/NWoO87TyFj — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 7, 2020

Good news! Losin’ your home won’t interfere with Trump’s 3-day golf weekend. https://t.co/rX9hcZg6iU — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 7, 2020

2,000 Americans died today from a lethal virus the government has ignored. Donald Trump plans to spend a 3-day weekend at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. — A Worried Citizen (@ThePubliusUSA) August 7, 2020

INSTEAD OF WORKING THE CAPITOL to break the logjam, TRUMP is in his bubble, at his summer vacation home in Bedminster, while the people he ran against — lifelong politicians and a former Wall Street banker — flail at a compromise. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 7, 2020

On a four day golf weekend on the American's Taxpayers dime. He doesn't care if people are loosing their homes, jobs, cars, children are hungry, seniors are unable to pay for their medications, and Trump GOES ON A FOUR DAY GOLFING TRIP! — WendiLynn 🌊🌊✡️👊🏾🧻🥀😻🥂🏋️‍♀️ (@Wendilynn66) August 7, 2020

Trump is en route to his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey.



Upon his arrival, it will mark his 286th day at a Trump golf club and 385th day at a Trump property since taking office at our expense as the virus outbreak continues to worsen across the US. https://t.co/FgWlD2TmDG — Alamo_on_the_rise 🆘🍑 (@AlamoOnTheRise) August 7, 2020

Trump made $18 million from his Bedminster club last year https://t.co/fZ8zKsLZrY https://t.co/ojgKl0bhwD — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 7, 2020