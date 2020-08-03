Darin, One of Sweden’s Biggest Pop Stars, Just Came Out: ‘I Am Proud to be Gay’

Darin Zanyar, the Swedish pop singer-songwriter known by simply his first name Darin, has come out as gay in a post on Instagram, timed to coincide with Stockholm’s annual Pride celebration. Zanyar has had seven #1 albums in Sweden after rising to fame on Swedish Idol in 2004.

Wrote Darin: “Everyone in the world should be able to be proud and accepted for who they are. I know how difficult it can be. Took me a while, but I am proud to be gay. Happy pride!”

Here’s the video for Darin’s first single, “Money for Nothing” which was written by Robyn.

And his latest single, “En säng av rosor”.