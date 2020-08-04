Trump Appointee to Foreign Aid Agency Exits After Anti-LGBTQ Tweetstorm: ‘Gay Marriage Isn’t Marriage. Men Aren’t Women…’

Merritt Corrigan, the deputy White House liaison at the US Agency for International Development, has apparently exited after a string of tweets calling gay, lesbian, and transgender people “sexual deviants” and announcing an alliance with far-right scam troll Jacob Wohl.

As we reported back in June, Corrigan had a history of online posts denouncing liberal democracy and has said that the country is in the clutches of a “homo-empire” that pushes a “tyrannical LGBT agenda.”

In one post, Merritt Corrigan, who recently took up a position as deputy White House liaison at the U.S. Agency for International Development, wrote: “Liberal democracy is little more than a front for the war being waged against us by those who fundamentally despise not only our way of life, but life itself.”

She hasn’t changed. In her recent tweet storm, she wrote: “For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans. Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage. Men aren’t women. US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First.”

The United States is losing ground in the battle to garner influence through humanitarian aid because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy



Meanwhile, Russia and China are happy to step in and eat our lunch — Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020

On Thursday at 1:00 PM I will be holding a press conference with Project 1599 to discuss the rampant anti-Christian sentiment at USAID — Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020

Senators @TimKaine and @CoryBooker have demanded my ouster from USAID, purely because of my Christian beliefs



I WILL NOT be bullied into submission by radical anti-Christian leftists like Cory Booker — Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020

I will have more to say about this stalker from Politico at my Press Conference Thursday at Project 1599 HQ with Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman https://t.co/rTOUAfSwH4 — Merritt Corrigan (@MerrittCorrigan) August 3, 2020

Said Pooja Jhunjhunwala, the acting USAID spokeswoman, to CNN in a statement: “Effective 3:00 P.M., on August 3, 2020, Ms. Merritt Corrigan is no longer an employee at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)”