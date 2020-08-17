Virtual Democratic National Convention Begins with Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Andrew Cuomo and More: WATCH LIVE

The first of four nights of an unprecedented virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight at 9 pm ET. The convention was scheduled to take place in Milwaukee, but because of the coronavirus pandemic the format has obviously changed, and the prime time event will be a combination of recorded and beamed-in live video.

Slated to speak from 9-11 are Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson, Rep. Gwen Moore, Senator Doug Jones, Senator Bernie Sanders, and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers and singer-songwriter Leon Bridges are scheduled to perform. Which speaker are you most interested in seeing tonight? Please leave your thoughts and reactions in the comments.