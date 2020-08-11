George Conway, Husband of Kellyanne, Uses Trump’s Mountain of Lies in ‘Endorsement’ Op-Ed That Results in Total Mockery

George Conway, disaffected Republican, Lincoln Project adviser, and husband of White House aide Kellyanne, has published a Washington Post op-ed using dozens of Trump lies and foibles to construct an “endorsement” of the president which results in total mockery of the president and the supporters who have been sucked in by him.

Here’s a sample: “I believe former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was conflicted because he quit one of the president’s golf clubs, and that he and his Angry Democrats conducted a Witch Hunt to destroy the president. But I believe Mueller’s report totally exonerated the president, because it found no collusion and no obstruction. … I believe it would be okay for the president to say he grabs women by their p—–s, because he is a star, and stars are allowed to do that. But I believe he didn’t say that, even though he apologized for it, because I believe the “Access Hollywood” tape was doctored, because he said it was. … I believe the president is a good Christian, because TV pastors say so, and that it’s okay he doesn’t ask for God’s forgiveness, because he doesn’t need to, since he’s the Chosen One. I believe the president knows the Bible, and that two Corinthians are better than one.”

And it goes on. Check it all out here.