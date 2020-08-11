COVIDiot Carried Out of Grocery Store by His Son Amid Mask Meltdown at Employees: WATCH

A COVIDiot was lifted and carried out of a Sprouts health food grocery store in Tucson, Arizona after having a meltdown about wearing a mask and trying to pick a fight with workers.
“These people won’t learn,” the man screamed. “You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real. Look at you fools. You got a f**kin’ doily on your face, retard! It looks like you f**king got it off of your mom’s countertop.”
“You feel better now?” one of the man’s sons calmly asked his dad.
“You look like an idiot,” the man continued. “You’re a dork. Look at you, you giant f**king dork. Come outside, come outside and show me how tough you are! I’ll beat that f**king mask off your face. You’re a f**king retard. F**king pussies.”
“A bunch of pussies wearing masks!” the man continued screaming, as his son lifted him and carried him out of the store, releasing a clearly audible fart.
News4 Tucson reports: “State health officials reported 600 additional coronavirus cases Monday and 4 more known deaths. That brings the state’s documented totals to 187, 523 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,154 known deaths. Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.”