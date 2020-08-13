Kamala Harris, Newsweek, Herman Cain, Mike Pence, AOC, Pete Buttigieg, Cartier, Ricky Martin, GHB, Stevie Nicks, Colton Underwood, Dua Lipa, Maya Rudolph: HOT LINKS

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Trump Just Admitted He’s Sabotaging the USPS to Screw Up the Election

Trump admits he's sabotaging the Postal Service so universal mail voting will be impossible during an election that will be conducted amid a pandemic this November pic.twitter.com/epmxcgwLjK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

RACIST IN CHIEF: Trump calls Kamala Harris a ‘mad woman’ and bizarrely claims Democrats want to abolish ‘any kind of animals’ and ‘tear down’ Empire State Building

On Maria Bartiromo's show for one of his public therapy sessions, Trump refers to Kamala Harris as "a mad woman" pic.twitter.com/kXfai20ODa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020

BIRTHERISM 2.0: Newsweek Stands By Op-Ed Questioning Kamala Harris’ Eligibility As Vice President

They are trying so hard to walk this back, but they don’t understand:



when Joe said we need to have Kamala’s back, this is what he meant. They knew this was coming.



Fuck Newsweek. This is the last article I’m ever sharing from this racist rag.https://t.co/B5WTTU7w1t https://t.co/EEfPFIJ1Rh — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 13, 2020

‘DUDE, YOU’RE DEAD’: Herman Cain’s Posthumous Political Tweet Spooks Twitter

NO CONTEST: Ocasio-Cortez challenges Trump to release college transcript

Let’s make a deal, Mr. President:



You release your college transcript, I’ll release mine, and we’ll see who was the better student.



Loser has to fund the Post Office. https://t.co/OXnmJxufIw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2020

HAIR FUHRER: US calls for shower rules to be eased after Trump hair complaints

1,485: US reports highest number of coronavirus deaths in one day since mid-May

SEASONS OF DESPAIR: CDC director predicts this fall and winter will be ‘one of the most difficult times we’ve experienced in American public health’

NEITHER CAN WE: Mike Pence ‘Can’t Wait’ for Kamala Harris Showdown: ‘It’s On,’ He Says, Grimacing

A nervous Mike Pence tells Hannity “it’s on” pic.twitter.com/ffSxnsWKBz — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 13, 2020

‘FANTASY FILM’: New Bob Woodward book to reveal letters between Trump, Kim Jong Un

TEXAS: Fans boo players who took a knee before Dallas vs. Nashville in MLS

TRAILBLAZERS: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg to be honored by Equality California during virtual celebration

DAD OF THE DAY: Ricky Martin Says ‘Adoption Is an Option’ for More Kids: ‘There’s Moments When I Want 10 More’

GHB IS BACK: This dangerous ‘party drug’ has been everywhere — even on Amazon

OUT OF THE ASHES: Beirut blast destroys vital lifeline for LGBT+ Lebanese

Today we launch Rebuilding Beirut with Pride. We’re calling on the LGBTQ+ community in London and the UK to come together with the Lebanese Diaspora to help rebuild Beirut and its communities. Pls donate here 👉🏼 https://t.co/H9rk4NDeCH #beirut #lebanon — Danny (@dannynasah) August 8, 2020

WISCONSIN: State Sen. Tim Carpenter Gives Update on Recovery After Being Attacked by Protesters in June

‘FATHER AND SON’: Cartier criticised for ‘censoring’ gay couples in Chinese ring ads

‘NOBODY IS LEADING US’: Stevie Nicks: ‘What’s going on in our country now is a real American Horror Story’

STILL ‘NOT GAY’: Colton Underwood Addresses Cassie Randolph Breakup & Rumors About His Sexuality

‘THAT’S SPICY’: Maya Rudolph Is All For Playing Kamala Harris On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Again

Maya Rudolph’s live reaction to the Kamala Harris pick pic.twitter.com/aACpBYxc1m — Andrew Sprague (@kindboots) August 11, 2020

REMIX OF THE DAY: “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, with Madonna and Missy Elliot

TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue

TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Devil All The Time

THURSDAY THIRST: Scott D, Bristol Bisons RFC