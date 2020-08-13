Kamala Harris, Newsweek, Herman Cain, Mike Pence, AOC, Pete Buttigieg, Cartier, Ricky Martin, GHB, Stevie Nicks, Colton Underwood, Dua Lipa, Maya Rudolph: HOT LINKS

CHEATER IN CHIEF: Trump Just Admitted He’s Sabotaging the USPS to Screw Up the Election
Trump admits he's sabotaging the Postal Service so universal mail voting will be impossible during an election that will be conducted amid a pandemic this November pic.twitter.com/epmxcgwLjK— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
RACIST IN CHIEF: Trump calls Kamala Harris a ‘mad woman’ and bizarrely claims Democrats want to abolish ‘any kind of animals’ and ‘tear down’ Empire State Building
BIRTHERISM 2.0: Newsweek Stands By Op-Ed Questioning Kamala Harris’ Eligibility As Vice President
They are trying so hard to walk this back, but they don’t understand:— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 13, 2020
when Joe said we need to have Kamala’s back, this is what he meant. They knew this was coming.
Fuck Newsweek. This is the last article I’m ever sharing from this racist rag.https://t.co/B5WTTU7w1t https://t.co/EEfPFIJ1Rh
‘DUDE, YOU’RE DEAD’: Herman Cain’s Posthumous Political Tweet Spooks Twitter
NO CONTEST: Ocasio-Cortez challenges Trump to release college transcript
HAIR FUHRER: US calls for shower rules to be eased after Trump hair complaints
1,485: US reports highest number of coronavirus deaths in one day since mid-May
SEASONS OF DESPAIR: CDC director predicts this fall and winter will be ‘one of the most difficult times we’ve experienced in American public health’
NEITHER CAN WE: Mike Pence ‘Can’t Wait’ for Kamala Harris Showdown: ‘It’s On,’ He Says, Grimacing
‘FANTASY FILM’: New Bob Woodward book to reveal letters between Trump, Kim Jong Un
TEXAS: Fans boo players who took a knee before Dallas vs. Nashville in MLS
TRAILBLAZERS: Pete and Chasten Buttigieg to be honored by Equality California during virtual celebration
DAD OF THE DAY: Ricky Martin Says ‘Adoption Is an Option’ for More Kids: ‘There’s Moments When I Want 10 More’
GHB IS BACK: This dangerous ‘party drug’ has been everywhere — even on Amazon
OUT OF THE ASHES: Beirut blast destroys vital lifeline for LGBT+ Lebanese
WISCONSIN: State Sen. Tim Carpenter Gives Update on Recovery After Being Attacked by Protesters in June
‘FATHER AND SON’: Cartier criticised for ‘censoring’ gay couples in Chinese ring ads
‘NOBODY IS LEADING US’: Stevie Nicks: ‘What’s going on in our country now is a real American Horror Story’
STILL ‘NOT GAY’: Colton Underwood Addresses Cassie Randolph Breakup & Rumors About His Sexuality
‘THAT’S SPICY’: Maya Rudolph Is All For Playing Kamala Harris On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Again
REMIX OF THE DAY: “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, with Madonna and Missy Elliot
TEASER OF THE DAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue
TRAILER OF THE DAY: The Devil All The Time
THURSDAY THIRST: Scott D, Bristol Bisons RFC