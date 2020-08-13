‘Makes Trump Look Like a Mensa’: DeSantis Blasted for Comparing Reopening Schools to Killing bin Laden (WATCH)

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday compared reopening schools to killing Osama bin Laden.
Yes, really.
During a news conference, DeSantis relayed comments made to him by Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord.
“She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation,” DeSantis said. “Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning.”
The Washington Post has more.
Reactions from Twitter below.
DeSantis has killed more Americans than Osama bin Laden— hello (@someonelseslife) August 13, 2020
dear jesus..— TimLeary (@TimLear54800410) August 13, 2020
going to school should not be like a Rambo montage.
They are systematically destroying American public education https://t.co/7IYW3cUaUn