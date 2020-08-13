Towleroad Gay News

‘Makes Trump Look Like a Mensa’: DeSantis Blasted for Comparing Reopening Schools to Killing bin Laden (WATCH)

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday compared reopening schools to killing Osama bin Laden.

Yes, really.

During a news conference, DeSantis relayed comments made to him by Martin County Superintendent Laurie Gaylord.

“She viewed reopening her schools as a mission akin to a Navy SEAL operation,” DeSantis said. “Just as the SEALs surmounted obstacles to bring Osama bin Laden to justice, so too would the Martin County School system find a way to provide parents with a meaningful choice of in-person instruction or continued distance learning.”

The Washington Post has more.

Reactions from Twitter below.

