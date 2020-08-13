Provincetown is Alive and Well and the Ideal Spot for Your Safecation

It’s an especially great time to visit if you’re coming from one of these states. NY, CT, ME, VT, NH, MA, HI

The Red Inn for happy hour at the tip of the Cape

Hello out there! I know, I know: due to the Covid-19 pandemic, you’ve already had to cancel or postpone your usual trip to Provincetown, or even worse, you had planned your first ever trip here and then didn’t get to come.

The good news is, if you’re prepared to travel safely, we’re still here and open for business! We in Provincetown, along with the rest of Massachusetts, have done a wonderful job of following local and state guidelines for reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Provincetown Safecation Resources

1.DINING: What’s open? Outside? Delivering? ptowndining.com.

2. Download Free guide to the web shops of Provincetown’s artisans, artists, designers, merchants and makers

3. Link to the latest Quarantine / testing requirements. As of this writing You need to either quarantine for 14 days or have a negative test in the 3 days prior, UNLESS you are coming from one of the following states. NY, CT, ME, VT, NH, MA, HI . Be sure to check the updates though

4. Town of Provincetown Covid 19 page

We’re not really a “masc for masc” town, but right now we are a “mask for all” town, with a round-the-clock mask-wearing requirement for our main commercial district, all public indoor spaces, and anywhere in town where maintaining social distance is not possible. As it turns out, wearing a mask when around other people works!

So not only is it safe to come here, it’s a great time to come, since so many locals have creatively rearranged their businesses to produce a whole new experience for you that we may never get to have again.

In fact there’s something of a chic, Mediterranean feel with all this outdoor dining and heat. The town has specifically said however, that none of these special permits will automatically roll over. So enjoy it while you can.

First and foremost, I’m specifically talking about all the restaurants that now have outdoor seating for the first time, or in areas never before available to be used as dining spaces. The other night at The Red Inn, I was waiting on a couple of regulars at a little two-top table on the water-facing deck of the building, and as they sat down in the cool July breeze, they exclaimed, “This is the best table we’ve ever gotten here!” And I told them, “Of course it is! It’s the best table anyone has ever had here!” People have absolutely LOVED this new seating arrangement. (And the town has made it very clear that as soon as this Covid nightmare is over, we go back to serving everyone inside. )

Until then, we’re so happy to be serving people out in the salty fresh Provincetown air. I also recently enjoyed waterfront outdoor meals at Jimmy’s Hideaway and Bubala’s for the first time ever, and Strangers & Saints is serving up a brand new experience in their romantic backyard herb garden as well as the up front patio, with tables in the driveway for more distance.

The Mews built a new deck for outdoor dining. Ross’ Grill has moved tables out onto terraces and other spaces in the Whaler. Liz’s Cafe and Pilgrim House have moved to make full use of their parking areas; the former creating the cutest parking lot seating ever, and the latter for has created space for Miss Richfield who knows a thing or two about parking, and uh, back seats.

Sal’s on the beach. Photo by Michela Murphy

Victor’s’ outdoor seating feels as if it’s always been there and is under a canopy. The Crown and Anchor, always ahead of the crowd, had already moved food service to its courtyard, but has further risen to the occasion, converting the whole pool area to an outdoor performance venue. This move saved not only the roster of shows at the Crown, but they are collaborating with other promoters in town to feature acts you don’t usually see at the Crown. So you won’ t just see Dina and the Illusions beauties there, but also Varla Jean Merman.

Sal’s is serving it out on the beach. Patio’s patio has been improved with plexi booths; Cafe Heaven and Nor’East Beer Garden have both repurposed stunning old windows to separate tables. Management and staff at Aqua Bar, Pepe’s and Provincetown Brewing Company are naturally putting their already impressive decks to good use.

On the huge Tea deck at the Boatslip it’s not the usual crowds. It’s distanced yoga classes, food and beverages for your group, adequately distanced. And Spindler’s has opted for more flowing curtain type isolation solutions. to separate tables. The energy and creativity among the fine dining establishments has been tapped to offer as many opportunities as possible for the visitor to make choices about what is right for them.

Call it a “safecation” if you must. I’d just like to be sure I get to see you next year and the years after. Poke around and see who’s serving in a new outdoor or distanced space you’ll be most comfortable in.

As you may have also heard all the big theme weeks canceled their events. Sad for the Bears and Circuit Queens maybe (not really; the staunch ones came anyway and had a blast) but fantastic for everyone else! I count myself among those who think every week should be for every one. It’s why Carnival Week has always been my favorite: it’s the week that seems to draw the most diverse crowd while also featuring spectacular events like the parade (which we sadly will not be having this year).

I think it’s a better time at the beach and on the street when there’s every kind of person feeling comfortable and happy to be here, and that’s what we’ve been getting this summer so far.

All of your favorite outdoor activities are still available and better than ever. I have long maintained that a ride along the Cape Cod National Seashore bike trail is one of the best forms of outdoor exercise and fun anywhere on Earth. The weather this summer has been incredibly cooperative and conducive for riding. Pack a towel and a sandwich and make your ride even more fun by taking a pit stop at Race Point or Herring Cove Beaches, both of which are featured in all their glory along the trail.

Another way to get your steps in and maintain social distance is the Provincetown Tennis Club. They have a fun new director and my favorite tennis coach Josh is back this summer to help you improve your backhand slice.

Because many have been wary lately of being in public areas, there seems to be a newer emphasis on smaller gatherings and dinner parties at home. There’s obviously always been a market for this type of fun, but the other day I got some fresh day-boat scallops and some crisp white wine delivered to my door by the boys at Perry’s Wine Shop and you just can’t beat that kind of service.

And they are not the only ones delivering. Most shops will take purchases by phone or online and deliver to your lodging. A bunch of lunch places are taking orders online and will set your bag out and ready for pick up (Relish, Pop+Dutch).

And as always, Canteen is doing all of the above — outdoor seating, call and pick up, delivery, and at least for a while they were selling the ingredients.

Crown and Anchor’s Outdoor Venue

Pizza is available by delivery in all varieties: Twisted, Georges, House of, and Mangia; Spiritus delivers, but you should stop in to wish them a happy 50th year slinging slices, and enjoy the garden seating you may not have known about before.

Arcadia will deliver masks and other gift items. Womencrafts has covered the town in the most essential art. See how many of the hundreds of slatted hearts you can find around town. We lost count at around 150.

In fact, you could not leave your room and make it just fine based on the safety conscious enhancements to service. The Game store will deliver board games and puzzles, the bookstores will bring you the books you want in the hours after you order, and just about all of the clothing stores can work with you with a combination of online, safe in-store shopping, and delivery to get you what you need.

The T-Shirt stores, carry much more than your average T-Shirts including your favorites, MAP, Mate, D Flax, Loveland, and Adam’s Nest among others and there’s a steady stream of new items at Henry and Co. including new owners/managers.

A good many guesthouses have reduced their minimum-stay requirements and have specials running. They’re booking up fast, so call them direct and see what they can do for you. Especially if you live in New England or New York, you’re in luck (see quarantine box).

There’s never been a better time to both come to town and stay in for the night, too. With all those books, the spirits and wine at the multiple liquor stores that are all open, and for something different Provincetown has the first legal weed shop on the cape open for recreational use. They will be joined shortly by at least two others specializing in gummies and other exotic uses of cannabis. So pick up that extra brownie at Joe Coffee, The Nut House, or Relish and make a night of it at your place. I know it might feel like a scary time to travel, but Provincetown has never been easy to get to and has always been well worth the trip. Trust me. I came for a week in the summer of 2000 and basically never left. Come see why.

Provincetown Safecation Resources

1.DINING: What’s open? Outside? Delivering? ptowndining.com.

2. Download Free guide to the web shops of Provincetown’s artisans, artists, designers, merchants and makers

3. Link to the latest Quarantine / testing requirements. As of this writing You need to either quarantine for 14 days or have a negative test in the 3 days prior, UNLESS you are coming from one of the following states. NY, CT, ME, VT, NH, MA, HI . Be sure to check the updates though

4. Town of Provincetown Covid 19 page

This guide sponsored by the Provincetown Tourism Office.

Bob Keary, in addition to his regular bartending duties is cohost of Provincetown’s first morning talk show, “Wake Up! In Provincetown,” which airs live every Friday at 9 on YouTube and Facebook. He also hosts Brews Clues Trivia at the PBC Mondays at 7.