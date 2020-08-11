Kathy Griffin Tweets ‘It Wasn’t Me’ After Shooting Near White House

Kathy Griffin took to Twitter moments after Trump was escorted hastily out of a press briefing because of a shooting near the White House.

“It wasn’t me,” she tweeted.

It's gotta be stressful for Donald, never knowing if it's the Secret Service protecting him or the FBI hauling him off for his brutal crimes against children. Take a good look at his face, he's scared shitless. #JizzLane pic.twitter.com/3jR0HCBjtw August 11, 2020

Griffin has gotten more bold about coming after the president after the bloody head incident put her under attack by Trump supporters.

In May she trended on Twitter after saying Trump should be stabbed with a syringe full of air. The comic’s remarks came after Trump pondered whether he should be taking insulin during a diabetes event at the White House on Tuesday. Air in the bloodstream can cause heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure as the result of a rare air embolism.