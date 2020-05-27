Kathy Griffin Said Trump Should Be Stabbed with a Syringe Full of Air and Conservatives are Outraged

Kathy Griffin trended on Twitter Wednesday morning after saying Trump should be stabbed with a syringe full of air. The comic’s remarks came after Trump pondered whether he should be taking insulin during a diabetes event at the White House on Tuesday. Air in the bloodstream can cause heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure as the result of a rare air embolism.
Griffin, a target of conservatives since she was canceled for holding up a fake bloody head of the president in a photo shoot, naturally attracted their wrath once again. But other Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy, given the president regularly doles out advice about taking hydroxychloroquine, props up murderous dictators, and just this week tweeted out a photo of a coffin with Joe Biden’s name on it.
Oh, the hypocrisy.