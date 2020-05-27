Kathy Griffin Said Trump Should Be Stabbed with a Syringe Full of Air and Conservatives are Outraged

Kathy Griffin trended on Twitter Wednesday morning after saying Trump should be stabbed with a syringe full of air. The comic’s remarks came after Trump pondered whether he should be taking insulin during a diabetes event at the White House on Tuesday. Air in the bloodstream can cause heart attack, stroke, or respiratory failure as the result of a rare air embolism.

Trump: I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it. pic.twitter.com/rGv3tLru0d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 26, 2020

Griffin, a target of conservatives since she was canceled for holding up a fake bloody head of the president in a photo shoot, naturally attracted their wrath once again. But other Twitter users pointed out the hypocrisy, given the president regularly doles out advice about taking hydroxychloroquine, props up murderous dictators, and just this week tweeted out a photo of a coffin with Joe Biden’s name on it.

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.



FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

SICK:



Kathy Griffin just advocated for injecting President Trump with a syringe full of air—which can be fatal



Why do Democrats get away with “joking” about killing the president?



Hey @SecretService, you should be looking into this.



RT so they can’t ignore! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 27, 2020

Kathy Griffin advocates for stabbing Pres. Trump with an air-filled syringe.@TonyDLeonardi reports Twitter is looking into whether the post violates the platform’s violent threats policy. https://t.co/oNeaVSPiuz — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 27, 2020

@SecretService @TheJusticeDept @realDonaldTrump



I am reporting Kathy Griffin for this threatening tweet, she has a history of wanting President Trump dead. She needs help and to be held accountable. — PurpleDog2⭐⭐⭐TextTRUMP88022 (@Dog2Purple) May 27, 2020

cc: @SecretService



“Kathy Griffin: Stabbing Trump with syringe containing 'nothing but air inside' would 'do the trick'” https://t.co/4kCM62uq3g — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) May 27, 2020

And Twitter is not going to do anything to Kathy Griffin. https://t.co/VBKEt5nd1W — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 27, 2020

These people are sick.



Kathy Griffin Advocates for Someone to Stab Trump with a "Syringe with nothing but air inside" https://t.co/igXJDLUoh3 — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 27, 2020

Oh, the hypocrisy.

The pearl clutching over Kathy Griffin is hilarious. Didn’t trump himself tell people to fill a syringe with bleach like a week ago?



Hasn’t he been ranting all day specifically about free speech on twitter?



Lol at trump’s protectors suddenly caring about decency. Ffs. — Brian Santa Maria (@briansantamaria) May 27, 2020

If you vehemently disagree with what Kathy Griffin said, then it must have upset you that Trump invited Ted Nugent to the White House after Nugent said these things.



If Trump inviting Nugent to the White House didn't bother you, then your outrage is fake and you are fake. pic.twitter.com/vl615kao0m — JRehling (@JRehling) May 27, 2020

so trump can tweet baseless conspiracies about an msnbc anchor being a murderer and sat back as covid spread across our country killing almost 100,000 and injuring over 1.5 million.



but people are made at kathy griffin… pic.twitter.com/JCt5Boz1mM — Jennifer (@1quartercandian) May 27, 2020