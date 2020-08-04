Atlanta Mayor Slams Trump for ‘Blasphemous’ Lie He Did More for Black Americans Than John Lewis: ‘I’m Disgusted. He is a Narcissist and He is Delusional’ — WATCH

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that she was “disgusted” by Donald Trump’s interview with Axios in which he claimed to have done more for Americans than the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis.

Said Bottoms: “He’s delusional. He’s a narcissist and he is delusional. The only person that believes that is him. He’s done nothing for African-Americans in this country, and to speak that in the same sentence as speaking of John Lewis is almost blasphemous.”

“This election is the most important election of our lifetime,” Bottoms added. “If this man is allowed to serve as president for another four years we will be in even more trouble than we are in now. It’s important that people register to vote, that they show up to vote. … He is destroying our democracy in real time. We have to respond in the best way that we know how, the way that John Lewis taught us to respond. That is to show up and vote because what he reminded us – if we don’t exercise the right to vote we will lose it.”

(via Raw Story)