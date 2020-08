Is learning to wink a gay man’s most powerful tool in our new masked world? Over these past few face-masked months, Michael Henry realized that “I tend to give off a lot of social cues orally” so came up with a new trademark: winking. But Henry found a counterargument from Andrew, a friend at the park, whose winking game brought out something very explosive.

Featuring Andrew Neighbors and Paul McGovern Jr. as the Sun.