‘Meeka Pints?’: Yang, Louis-Dreyfus Hilariously Butcher Pence’s Name to Mock Republicans Who Can’t Say ‘Kamala’ (WATCH)

In a hilarious moment from the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, emcee Julia Louis-Dreyfus and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang intentionally butchered Vice President Mike Pence’s name to mock Republicans for mispronouncing “Kamala.”

“Hi, Andrew! I’m so glad to see you. So what did you think about Kamala Harris’s speech last night?” Louis-Dreyfus said after being introduced by Yang.

Andrew Yang and Julia Louis-Dreyfus take a dig at Vice President Mike Pence, joking that they can't pronounce his 'not very American-sounding' name. Live #DemConvention updates: https://t.co/2dwIf0CNsf pic.twitter.com/fZzaUpnxAT August 21, 2020

“It was tremendous. I am so happy for her,” Yang responded.

“I know, me too, she’s fabulous. I cannot wait to see her debate our current vice president, Meeka Pints. Or is it Paints?” Louis-Dreyfus said.

“It’s pronounced Ponce, I believe,” Yang responded.

“Oh, some kind of weird foreign name?” Louis-Dreyfus asked.

“Yeah, not very American-sounding,” Yang said.

“Yeah that’s what people are saying. Strongly!” Louis-Dreyfus concluded, mocking President Donald Trump.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus turned night 4 of the DNC into a full-on Trump roast — watch some of her best lines of the night pic.twitter.com/6OHCD00fwZ — Shakthi Vadakkepat (@v_shakthi) August 21, 2020

It was one of several humorous jabs Louis-Dreyfus took at Trump’s administration throughout the night, triggering the president’s supporters.

Politico reports: Louis-Dreyfus’ riffs represented a departure from the more serious showings of the previous three nights of emcees — actresses Eva Longoria Bastón, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington — and they mostly made reference to various gaffes and controversies of the current administration. … Democrats cheered Louis-Dreyfus’ jokes on social media, with Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta pondering whether she could “get an Emmy for hosting a virtual convention?” Robby Mook, the manager of former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, deemed the final night of convention programming to be “the best yet. And @OfficialJLD is crushing it.” … From “veep to veep,” Harris tweeted at Louis-Dreyfus, “you’re crushing it!”