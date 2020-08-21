‘How Very Hitlerian’: Trump Threatens to Intimidate Voters with ‘Sheriffs,’ ‘Law Enforcement’ at Polls: WATCH

As Democrats continued to stress the importance of voting rights on the final night of their 2020 convention, President Donald Trump called in to Fox News and threatened to intimidate voters by sending law-enforcement officers to polling places on Election Day.

Trump says that on election day he's going to send law enforcement to polling locations pic.twitter.com/OpaYvUBY8P — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 21, 2020

“We’re going to have everything,” Trump told host Sean Hannity on Thursday night during a phone interview. “We’re going to have sheriffs and we’re going to have law enforcement and we’re going to hopefully have U.S. Attorneys and everybody — attorney generals.”

CNN reports: Trump has no authority to deploy local law enforcement officials to monitor elections, although his campaign could hire off-duty police to work the polls, said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California at Irvine.If Trump did so, it likely would trigger legal action from Democrats, who would claim the move amounted to a voter-suppression tactic. And it would have echoes of a case that resulted in a federal court decree that for decades sharply restricted the Republican National Committee’s “ballot security” work without prior judicial approval.The 1982 decree arose from a Democratic National Committee lawsuit that accused the RNC of trying to suppress votes in New Jersey by, among other things, posting armed, off-duty police officers at the polls in Black and Latino neighborhoods. The decree expired in 2018, and this election marks the first presidential contest since 1980 that the GOP presidential nominee and the RNC will work together on poll-watching.

More from Mother Jones: While Democrats spent the final night of the Democratic National Convention calling for equal access to the right to vote, President Trump was on the phone with Sean Hannity, perpetuating the myth of voter fraud and threatening to send law enforcement to the polls. … Around the same time Trump was on Hannity, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was delivering a tribute to the late civil rights icon John Lewis at the DNC. “There are those who are disgracefully using this pandemic to spread misinformation and interfere with voting,” she said, “forcing many in 2020 to still risk their lives to exercise their sacred right to vote, a right that has already been paid for with the blood, sweat, tears, and lives of so many. So let’s stand up for our children, our children’s children, and for this great democracy that our ancestors worked to build, and let’s vote.”

Vice adds: After this bit of voter intimidation, Trump then launched into a bizarre rant against vote-by-mail. … The Democrats are gearing up for an autumn full of attacks from the Trump campaign on absentee voting. During the last night of the Democratic National Convention, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the top election officials in states that have been singled out by Trump over their mail voting preparations, made a joint appearance in a pre-recorded video to encourage vote-by-mail. Padilla said Trump’s attacks on vote-by-mail were meant to “distract and confuse” potential voters. “Let’s be clear: There is absolutely zero difference between voting by mail and voting absentee,” Benson said. “Millions of Americans have been voting absentee for decades. Donald Trump, his family, his staff — they all vote by mail.”

A few reactions from Twitter below.

So here it is. Trump responds to Hannity’s question about whether he plans to deploy poll watchers on Election Day: “We’re gonna have sheriffs, we’re gonna have law enforcement…hopefully we’re going to have U.S. attorneys….” Normally we would call the Justice Dept., but… https://t.co/fScMCXAoi8 — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 21, 2020

BREAKING: Trump tells Hannity that he will send law enforcement to the polls.



Not without a legal fight he won’t!pic.twitter.com/avRoWh5Qfo — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) August 21, 2020

Trump threatened to deploy law enforcement to precincts. I've been an election observer. Something you must monitor is whether anyone with guns (soldiers, police, etc) is stationed at polling locations. It's an illegitimate attempt to intimidate voters. Observers condemn it. https://t.co/85SPMNPV6f — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 21, 2020

Given this interview, see 18 USC 592 barring any "civil" or "military" federal officer sending "armed" agents or "troops" to the polls "unless such force be necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States"; penalty includes up to 5 years imprisonment https://t.co/DzpcoR0qmF — Ned Foley (@Nedfoley) August 21, 2020

This is what poll-watching looks like in a banana republic. https://t.co/b9V1tqgoiM — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 21, 2020

How very Hitlerian…#Trumpism is #Fascism!



"We're going to have sheriffs, and we're going to have law enforcement. And we're going to have hopefully U.S. attorneys, and we're going to have everybody and attorney generals," the president continued.

https://t.co/9gQXwAZHqr — Hanz (@HanzPow) August 21, 2020